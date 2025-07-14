Crook County Senior Baseball All-Stars are state champs Published 9:10 am Monday, July 14, 2025

Crook County crushed the field in the Oregon Senior Baseball All-Star Tournament over the weekend, outscoring opponents by a combined 82-7 over three games.

The tournament was held July 12-13 at Klamath Falls’ Steens Sport Park. With the win, the local boys earn the right to play in the Regional tournament in Oakland, California, July 16-22.

This is the second consecutive year the Crook County Senior All-Stars won the state championship.

There were only two other teams in the tournament, Klamath Falls and Del Norte (from Northern California, primarily Crescent City area), and they were no match for Crook County. CC opened against Klamath Saturday, July 12 and rolled 20-4. That set up Saturday afternoon game with Del Norte and it was an even bigger blowout, 32-3.

Del Norte and Klamath Falls then played an elimination game and Del Norte emerged with a 20-16 win. That earned them a shot at Crook County again, and it was another football score blowout, 30-0.

Along with the big bats the squad carried throughout the tournament, Crook County’s Mason McKenzie pitched a four-inning perfect game in shutting down Del Norte in the championship. McKenzie had 11 strikeouts on 49 pitches, noted head coach Craig Yustat.

“It was amazing,” said the coach.

The West Region tournament includes 11 teams, Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, the host squad, Montana, Nevada, North California, Southern California, Washington, Wyoming and Oregon, represented by the Crook County squad.