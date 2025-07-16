BACK IN TIME – 1950: Prisoner digs his way to a jail escape Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

100 years ago

July 23, 1925

The forest fire situation on the Ochoco National Forest has been somewhat abnormal since about June 30. During the past week, there have been approximately 35 fires, bringing the total number of fires to date within or adjacent to the forest to about 65. At this rate, the present season will be a record breaker in point of number of fires.

Up to the present time, the local organization, with the help of road and trail men and the assistance of ranchers and stockmen, have held nearly all fires to a very small area. The largest fire reported so far occurred in the Stephenson Mountain country, several miles outside of the national forest boundary. This fire started July 4 and covered something like 160 acres. Several other fires have burned from five to 15 acres before being controlled. The balance has been from a few years to an acre or so.

75 years ago

July 27, 1950

Maurice William Faulkner of Prineville broke out of the Crook County jail in the basement of the courthouse Sunday night around midnight, but two fellow prisoners refused to follow him, according to Sheriff Ralph L. Jordan. Faulkner escaped through a hole he had dug under a window and through the thick stone of the courthouse wall at the southeast corner of the “bull pen” of the jail.

Two other prisoners, Fred “Acy” Dunn and Otis M. Burgess, both of Prineville, ignored the opening to freedom and were still confined Monday morning. Both men denied knowing that Faulker had been digging a hole. “They always cover up,” the sheriff said.

No trace of Faulkner had been reported this morning, Sheriff Jordan said. State police in Oregon had been alerted, and a local search was continuing.

50 years ago

July 24, 1975

The addition of a new exhibit hall and a new entrance to the parking lot at the Crook County Fairgrounds are two of the top priorities of a two-phase fairgrounds improvement plan approved by the Crook County Court and developed by the city-county planning staff.

Phase one of the plan not only features the new building and entrance at the Crooked River Highway but also includes the relocation of stock corrals, addition of horse stalls, landscaping the area west of the grandstands and improving present buildings. The duration should be from three to five years.

The second phase, which is more like a long-range plan, should be completed in five to 10 years and feature an indoor arena to be built southwest of the grandstands. Along with the indoor arena are also plans for expansion and improvement of roads and parking lots, more horse stalls, landscaping and further improvement of present facilities.

25 years ago

July 25, 2000

The proposed $350 million racing entertainment complex won’t be coming to Crook County.

In a telephone conversation late last week, Stelian Onufrei said a contract between the complex developing company and officials of the Port of Morrow had been signed.

“The contract is exactly what we asked for,” Onufrei said. “We had a long meeting with the county officials and planners and presented our project just as we had done in Crook County. The same exact issues and questions were discussed, and they voted unanimously to sign the contract.”

Although Onufrei said he still doesn’t understand the response the development received in Crook County, he wanted to make sure everyone knows there are no hard feelings. “After all,” he concluded, “we’re going to be neighbors.”