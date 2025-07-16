City of Prineville ribbon cutting officially opens Combs Flat Road extension Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

The City of Prineville held a ribbon cutting ceremony facilitated by the Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce on Friday as they officially opened the long-awaited Combs Flat Road extension, which provides a direct route from Peters Road to Combs Flat Road near Barnes Butte Elementary. The ceremony included speeches from Mayor Jason Beebe, Oregon House District 59 Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson, Ochoco Irrigation District Manager Bruce Scanlon and Chad Swindle with Taylor Northwest, the contractor that completed the project. The ribbon cutting was held at the new Combs Flat Road and Hudspeth Road roundabout and tours of the road were provided after the ceremony.