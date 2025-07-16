Events calendar, July 23 – August 5 Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Wednesday, July 23:

Crook County Library is hosting kids story time at 10 a.m. For more information, call 541-447-7978.

The Scribblers Writing Club meets each week from 1-3 p.m. at the Crook County Library’s Juniper Room. For more information, call 541-430-9992.

The Prineville Cribbage Club will be playing games at 5:45 p.m. For more information, call 541-447-4290 or 541-480-5219.

XYZ, (eXtra Years of Zest), a multi-denominational gathering of seniors, meets from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The meetings start in October and continue through May and take place in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church, 450 SE Fairview St., for singing, Bible study, prayer and Christian fellowship. For more information, call Dean Gertner at 541-447-1451.

Thursday, July 24:

Prineville PFLAG meets each month other than November and December from 6:30-8 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 695 NW Third St. For more information, call 541-420-3345 or email pflagprineville@gmail.com.

Crook County Library hosts Teen’s Snacks in the Stacks from 4-5 p.m.

Friday, July 25:

The Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce hosts a Prineville Perk event at 8 a.m. The location varies from week to week, so call 541-447-6304 for the location or for more information.

Sunday, July 27:

Oregon Old time Fiddlers will play a community dance from 1-4 p.m., at the Terrebonne Grange Hall, 8286 11th St., in Terrebonne. The entire family is welcome to attend.

Monday, July 28:

Bridge players are wanted. Bridge will be offered at the senior center for people 60 years and older from 12-3 p.m. No experience is needed. People will teach people to play if needed.

Tuesday, July 29:

TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly), meets weekly, starting with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m., followed by a meeting from 9-10 a.m. The meetings take place at Prineville Praise and Worship Center, 405 NW Ninth St., Prineville.

Wednesday, July 30:

Thursday, July 31:

Friday, August 1:

Crook County Coin Collectors are meeting at Crook County Library, in the Broughton Room, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The meeting is open to all who are interested in coin collecting. Bring questions and insights on coins. For more information, call 458-600-2063.

Saturday, August 2:

The PEO Patio Sale will be held in the parking lot of First Interstate Bank from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, August 4:

Human Dignity Advocates of Crook County meet at 6 p.m.at Bowman Museum, 246 N. Main St. All who believe in social, economic and environmental justice are welcome to attend these nonpartisan meetings. For more information, go to the group’s Facebook page.

Tuesday, August 5:

The Ochoco chapter of the Oregon Hunters Association will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. at the COCC Open Campus building, 510 SE Lynn Boulevard, Prineville. For more information, call 541-815-5817.

The Crook County Republican Central Committee meets at the Prineville Funeral Home banquet hall, 199 NE 10th St., at 6:30 p.m.

