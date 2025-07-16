Highland Fire 75% contained Wednesday, evacuation levels reduced Published 8:23 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Firefighting efforts have continued to control the Highland Fire in Juniper Canyon, which is 75% contained as of Wednesday morning, July 16.

On Monday, July 14, crews strengthened the fire perimeter by reinforcing existing lines to enhance containment efforts. Firefighters also continued to locate and cool hot spots within the fire perimeter, and complete fuel reduction treatments around structures such as tree limbing, juniper thinning and hazard tree removal. Overnight, the fire line remained secure after being tested by high winds.

On Tuesday, crews will continued mop efforts around the perimeter of the fire with a goal to get 50 feet in depth around the fire.

The weather was slightly cooler Tuesday, July 15, with higher humidity and temperatures between 81-84 degrees. Hotter, dryer weather is forecasted for Wednesday.

In response to resource needs, the Marion County Task Force was demobilized from the Highland Fire to assist with the Cram Fire in Jefferson and Wasco counties. Additionally, Monday marked the final night shift on the Highland Fire. Polk County Task Force returned to their home agencies Tuesday.

All evacuation levels were reduced to a level 1 or 2, however, substantial fire personnel continued to work around the fire perimeter.

There is still heat present within the interior of the fire perimeter, which may result in burning vegetation and smoke. Residents were instructed to only call 911 if this activity occurs outside of the fire perimeter or if a structure is threatened.

To view current evacuation levels, zones and to check an address for site specific evacuation information, visit tinyurl.com/CrookCountySheriffEvacuations. The Red Cross Shelter located at Eastside Church has been closed.

For more information on the Highland Fire, follow the Crook County Fire and Rescue Facebook page.