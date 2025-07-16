Published 8:57 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

July 26, 1959 to May 7, 2025~ Maren Marie Buss (Morrison, Gill) passed away surrounded by her children, May 7, 2025, of metastatic breast cancer. Her spirit remains in the hearts of her family, friends, colleagues and community. Born July 26, 1959, in Portland, Oregon to Bob & Jan Morrison, Maren was the baby sister to three dynamic older brothers, Bob, Chris and John Morrison.

To her mother’s chagrin, Maren was always more comfortable in a pair of Levi’s blue jeans than a dress. She would go on to a career as a commercial truck driver, first as a tanker driver and wild land firefighter with the United States Forest Service and for decades with SMAF Construction in Prineville, Oregon. She was proud to drive her little red dump truck all over Crook County.

In her twenties, Maren raised two daughters, Monica and Amanda, with her first husband, Rick Gill, along the Middle Fork of the Boise River in Idaho. She later raised her son, Cody Buss, with her second husband, Ron Buss, in Prineville, Oregon. An avid reader, lover of rock hounding and the Oregon coast, Maren will be remembered as a kind and friendly person to every human and pet she ever met.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, Bob & Jan Morrison; and her brothers, Bob & John Morrison. Her memory will be treasured by her children, grandchildren and community. Monica & AJ Huey (Austin & Rose), Amanda Ries (Alaina & Jaymes), Cody & Haley Buss (Ronan), brother and sister in law, Chris & Diana Morrison and many wonderful cousins.

Please join us for a celebration of life on July 26, in Prineville at the Crooked River Park Picnic Pavilion, 3-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ArreFoundation.org, which supports research into Bainbridge-Ropers Syndrome, a rare condition that Maren’s granddaughter Rose Huey experiences.