Quick Reads, July 14-22 Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Local student named to Linfield dean’s list

Prineville resident Hannah Jones earned dean’s list honors at Linfield University during the spring 2025 academic term. The dean’s list identifies undergraduate students who earned a GPA at least equivalent to a cum laude (3.65) while taking at least 12 graded credits. Jones was a junior at Linfield during the 2024-25 academic year, majoring in theatre arts and journalism and media studies.

Bowman Museum announces upcoming programs

Bowman Museum is hosting two programs during the remainder of July. On July 26, the museum will be hosting Patti Smiley (Smiley’s Lavender Farm) for a lavender wreath making. Guests will learn the history behind this craft and create their own 6-inch lavender wreath to take home. Guests are also encouraged to bring flower snips and wire cutters.

On July 28, the museum will host Oregon Black Pioneers’ new project, “Staking Their Claim: Black Homesteaders of Oregon.” The program explores the untold stories of Black Oregonians who secured land through the Homestead Act between the 1860s and 1920s. This free program is part of a statewide tour made possible by the Roundhouse Foundation.

PEO hosting patio sale

The PEO Patio Sale will be held on Saturday, Aug. 2, in the parking lot of First Interstate Bank from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Picnic in the Park series continues Wednesday evening

Picnic in the Park, the free concert series at Pioneer Park, will feature Dancehall Days on Wednesday evening, July 23. The concert will take place from 6-8 p.m. Future concerts are scheduled every Wednesday evening through Aug. 20, except Aug. 6. The concerts are put on by Crook County Foundation.

Young Biz offering farmers market vendor space for youth

Young Biz is providing an opportunity for young entrepreneurs to participate in Prineville’s annual CROP Farmer’s Market this year. The organization has five spaces reserved for each Saturday of the market season, which runs through Sept. 27. The CROP Farmer’s Markets are held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sign up at the organization’s website, youngbizroundup.com/events.

Every Kid Outdoors passes available to all fourth graders

This year’s Every Kid Outdoors program is underway, and the U.S. Forest Service wants to make sure all eligible fourth graders (and their parents and educators) know that it’s not too late to request their free Every Kid Outdoors public lands passes are valid now through Aug. 31, 2025. To obtain a pass, visit the Every Kid Outdoors website.

Scribblers Writing Club meets each Wednesday at library

The Scribblers Writing Club is meeting each Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. at the Crook County Library’s Juniper Room. For more information, call 541-430-9992.

Cribbage club playing every Wednesday evening

The Prineville Cribbage Club will be playing games each Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. For more information, call 541-447-4290 or 541-480-5219.

Weight loss club meets weekly

TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly), meets each Tuesday, starting with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m., followed by a meeting from 9-10 a.m. The meetings take place at Prineville Praise and Worship Center, 405 NW Ninth St., Prineville.