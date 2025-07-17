Crook County falls in Regional opener Published 7:06 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

Southern California displayed a steady offense and Crook County failed to convert opportunities in a 10-0 loss in the Little League Senior All-Stars Western Regional tournament in Oakland, California Thursday, July 17.

The Crook County squad, representing Oregon, was outhit just 9 to 6, and trailed just 3-0 after three innings. Southern Cal took control, though, with three runs in the third then two more in the fifth off Crook County starter Uriah Yustat. Riggin Russell threw in relief.

Griffin got two of the Crook County hits against Southern Cal. Quinten Bailey was 1 for 1 with two walks in three at-bats for Crook County.

The local squad next plays Arizona on Friday. Arizona lost their opener 4-0 to Hawaii. The Oregon-Arizona game is at 2 p.m. July 18.

Regional Results as of 6 p.m. Thursday, July 17

Hawaii 4 – Arizona 0

Northern California 7 – Wyoming 0

Southern California 8 – Washington 2

Nevada 16 – Montana 0

Southern California 10 – Oregon (Crook County) 0

North California 14 – Colorado 4