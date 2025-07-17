Picnic in the Park series launches with Fab Four flair Published 9:05 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Picnic in the Park, the free annual concert series hosted by Crook County Foundation, kicked off its 2025 slate with Bend-based Beatles cover band, JuJu Eyeball. A crowd of eager listeners packed Pioneer Park for the opening concert Wednesday evening, and it didn’t take long for young and old alike to get up and boogie to the Fab Four tunes. The Lions Club was on hand to sell burgers and Crook County On The Move members manned a Share Your Bounty booth, offering garden-fresh veggies. The series will continue each Wednesday – except the week of Crook County Fair – through the final show on Aug. 20.