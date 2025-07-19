England fourth in saddle bronc at national finals Published 7:18 pm Saturday, July 19, 2025

Powell Butte’s Justin England took fourth place in the saddle bronc competition at the National High School Finals Rodeo, held in Rock Springs, Wyoming, July 13-19.

England finished with a 135 average, taking fourth out of 53 scoring riders. England was back at the finals after finishing tied for 11th in 2024.

Idaho’s Trey McFarland, of Wilder, won with a 152 average. Colton Haase, of East Helenda, Montana, was second with a 143 and Vinny Templeton, from Herald, California, was third with a 139.

Central Oregon got a championship from Bend’s Brody Dent, who won the bareback competition, with a clear victory. Dent, sixth in the event in 2024, totaled a 156 aggregate. Kross Smith, of Soso, Mississippi, was second with a 148. Caleb Taylor, of Bonanza, was the only other Oregonian in the top 20. He took 11th with a 133 total.

Sean Mahoney, the Bend athlete who won the state championship, had an off finals, with a total of just 64 to tie for 64th. He finished second in the bareback event in 2024.

Asher Moore, of Powell Butte, finished ninth out of 75 competitors in the boys cutting average with a 397 score.

Powell Butte’s Lanny Moore took tied for 68th in breakaway roping with a 204 aggregate. She finished 19th in the event at the 2024 finals. She was the third-highest Oregon placer at nationals. Addison Klementis, of Molalla, was 52nd with a 208 score and Madison Duarte, of Beatty, tied for 60th with a 206.

Laney Moore was also 74th in reined cow horse. She posted a 278.5 score. Lakeview’s Paxton Otley was the top Oregonian in reined cow horse with a 284 mark.

Lanny Winebarger, of Prineville, took 140th in the pole bending event. She had an average time of 26.082. Georgia Lieuallen, of Pendleton, led the Oregon team with a 49th place, averaging 20.98. Jayci Ladner was 78th with a 21.472 average. Gretchen Cheyne, of Klamath Falls, was 132nd with a 25.435 average.

Tommy Jack Rose, of Burns, took fifth in tie-down roping with a 22.17 average. Tyler Porter, from (where else?) Tylertown, Mississippi, won with a quick 18.02. Rose also took 20th in the steer wrestling competition to lead the Oregon athletes. Rose and his partner Cody Siegner of Riverside took 59th and were the highest placing Oregon duo in team roping. They had a aggregate of 14.44.

Porter was also the all-around cowboy for the 2025 finals. Rose took fifth in the all-around standings. Wyoming’s Hadley Thompson won the all-around cowgirl honors. Jayci Ladner of Klamath Falls was eighth in the rookie of the year standings.

Klamath Falls cowgirl Bayli Ladner was 78th and the top Oregonian in goat tying. Paisley Grant, of Eddyville, was the top Oregonian in barrel racing, taking 43rd with a 40.563 total time.

Wyatt Davis, of Klamath Falls, was the top Oregonian in bull riding, scoring 81, taking sixth. Only two riders, J.C. Merriott, of Medical Lakes, Washington, and Carter Shaw, of Haughton, Louisiana, had two scoring rides. Merriott won with a 160 and Shaw totaled 146.