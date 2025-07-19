McKenzie lands of 4A all-state first team Published 6:34 pm Saturday, July 19, 2025

Two Crook County softball standouts have received all-state honors.

Roughly six weeks after the season ended, the 4A squad was finally announced, and outfielder Chloe McKenzie landed on the first team. Utility player Alyson Ware, a junior, earned honorable mention status.

McKenzie had a stellar Tri-Valley Conference season and came back after missing the 2024 season with a knee injury. She was voted player of the year in the Tri-Valley even though the Cowgirls finished just 8-7.

McKenzie and Ware, along with Kendall Martinez, were first team all-Tri-Valley Conference players this past season, leading the Cowgirls to the postseason.

There were two players of the year for 2025 in the 4A class: Malia Scanlan of Cascade and Kya Lindell of Astoria, both seniors. Astoria’s Maddie Wilkin, also a senior, was the pitcher of the year, and Astoria’s Ken Israel was named coach of the year. Astoria beat St. Helens 7-0 in the state championship game.

First team – Pitchers Maddie Wilkin, sr., Astoria, Kendall Murphy, sr., Pendleton, Eme Curaming, soph., St. Helens; catcher – Marti Anderson, sr., La Grande, Josie Jennes, sr., Pendleton; first base – Anna Harper, sr., Henley; outfield – Chloe McKenzie, sr., Crook County, Paige Allen, sr., La Grande, Aryana Adams, soph., Astoria, Addi Andrehsen, soph., St. Helens; infield – Malia Scanlan, sr., Cascade, Kya Lindell, sr., Astoria, Maggie Pizano, sr., Mazama, Maddie Brock, sr., The Dalles, Addy Ellis, jr., St. Helens, Hailey Svensen, soph., Astoria; Utility/DP – Reese Furstenberg, sr., Pendleton, Carlee Strand, sr., La Grande

Second team – Pitchers – Carlee Strand, sr., La Grande, Ashlynne Franssen, soph., Gladstone; catcher – Madelyn Hancock, jr., St. Helens, Sophie Lydon, soph., Marist Catholic; first base – Taylor Bays, fr., Cascade; outfield – Maddy Lahey, sr., St. Helens, Layli Segura, jr., Henley, Finley Schweigert, jr. Marist Catholic, Peyton Daggett, jr., La Grande; infield – Ella Sams, sr., Pendleton, Ashlynn Komp, sr., Scappoose, Cassidy Crabtree, jr., Cascade, Amyah Miranda, jr., Cascade, Emily Yost, jr., Estacada, Sophia Bloyd, soph., Scappoose; utility/DP – Lily Buendia, sr., Junction City, Kayla Brainerd, soph., Scappoose

Third team – Pitchers – Scarlette Gordon, sr., Hidden Valley, Kenzi Beourger, sr., Stayton, Saige Casey, jr., Scappoose; McKenzie Trujeque, soph., Estacada; first base – Tatum Montiel, sr., Marshfield; outfield – Emma Mendes, sr., Hidden Valley, Josie Brooks, sr., Molalla, Madelyn Lieullen, sr., Pendleton, Gabriella Gunderson, soph., Gladstone; infield – Aubree Schmidt, sr., Hidden Valley, Kaylie Kohler, sr., Philomath, Madison Seavert, jr., La Grande, Destiny Christlieb, jr., Phoenix, Ava Graves, jr., The Dalles, Dannielle Stockdale, soph., Tillamook; utility/DP – Kaitlyn Webb, soph., Cascade

Honorable mention – Pitcher – Emily Pacheco, sr., Cottage Grove, Lainey Briones, soph., Estacada, Rylee Hollingsworth, fr., Henley; catcher – Bailey Sandquist, sr., Hidden Valley, Carsyn Sousa, soph., Phoenix; first base – Kalea Lopes, sr., Molalla; outfield – Jaylin Krumwiede, sr., Tillamook, Carsyn Gallegos, sr., Phoenix, Haydyn Higgins, jr., Henley, Erica McClintock, jr., North Bend; infield – Lydia Klumper, sr., Seaside, Nayomi Holmstead, sr., Astoria, Hailee Kathrien, sr., Madras, Alyssa Witte, jr., Marist Catholic, Haili Heys, jr., St. Helens, Maryn Broker, jr., Pendleton, same Lesher, jr., Hidden Valley; utility/DB – Keelie Woodside, jr., Phoenix, Alyson Ware, jr., Crook County