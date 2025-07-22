Crook County to receive $2.3 million in federal PILT funds Published 8:36 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Oregon’s congressional representatives recently announced Oregon counties will receive a total of $31,027,890 in Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) funding for 2025.

Because local governments cannot tax federal lands, annual PILT funding helps to defray the costs associated with maintaining important community services in counties with federal lands. Crook County will receive $2.298 million for 940,423 acres of federal lands.

“Rural communities shouldn’t have to wonder if they will have the resources they need to pay for essential services and infrastructure,” said U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), who serves as ranking member of the Interior-Environment Appropriations Subcommittee, which funds PILT. “PILT funds firefighters, law enforcement, schools, and road construction — I will keep working to fully fund PILT so communities and families across Oregon have the stability they deserve.”

Payments are calculated based on the number of acres of federal land within each county or jurisdiction and the population of that county or jurisdiction.

Individual payments may vary from year to year as a result of changes in acreage data, prior-year federal revenue-sharing payments reported annually by the governor of each state, and inflationary adjustments using the Consumer Price Index and population data.