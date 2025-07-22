England seventh in saddle bronc at national finals Published 5:54 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

An earlier version of this story had inaccuracies due to reporting incomplete results

Powell Butte’s Justin England took seventh place in the saddle bronc competition at the National High School Finals Rodeo, held in Rock Springs, Wyoming, July 13-19.

England finished with a 207 average, taking seventh out of 65 scoring riders. England was back at the finals after finishing tied for 11th in 2024.

Idaho’s Trey McFarland, of Wilder, won with a 229 average. Bryett Larsen, of Park Valley Utah, was second with a 217.5, edging out Sutton Avedisian, of Kenansville, Florida, who had a 215.

Central Oregon got a second place from Bend’s Brody Dent, in the bareback competition. Dent, sixth in the event in 2024, totaled a 234.5 average. Braylon Johnson, of Prescott, Arizona, was the winner with a 236 average. Bend’s Sean Mahoney tied for 29th with a 135. He finished second in the bareback event in 2024. Logan Maul, of Prineville, was 55th with a 57.

Asher Moore, of Powell Butte, finished 47th out of 79 competitors in the boys cutting average with a 397 score. Tommy Jack Rose, of Burns, was 61st with a tally of 385.

In girls cutting, Laney Moore, of Powell Butte, tied for 46th with a 412 average. There were 113 competitors in girls cutting.

Jayci Ladner of Klamath Falls was the top Oregonian in goat tying. She tied for 40th with a 16.97 average. Hadley Thompson, of Yoder, Wyoming, took top honors with a 20.02 average. There were 169 athletes in the goat tying competition.

Pole bending featured 185 riders. Gracie Snyder, of Hendrix, Oklahoma, took top honors with a 59.121 average. Zoey Wagoner, from Arnegard, North Dakota, was second at 59.507. The top Oregonian was Pendleton’s Georgia Lieuallen, with a 41.84. She took 24th. Ladner was 33rd at 42.441. Prineville’s Lainee Winebarger was 120th with a 51.786.

Laney Moore was also 34th in reined cow horse, out of 106 competitors. She posted a 562. Lakeview’s Paxton Otley was the top Oregonian in reined cow horse with a 857.5, taking 15th.

Tommy Jack Rose, of Burns, took fifth in tie-down roping with a 22.17 average. Tyler Porter, from (where else?) Tylertown, Mississippi, won with a quick 18.02. Rose also took 20th in the steer wrestling competition to lead the Oregon athletes. Rose and his partner Cody Siegner of Riverside took 59th and were the highest placing Oregon duo in team roping. They had an aggregate of 14.44.

In steer wrestling, Riley Currin, of Clements, California, took the title with a 17.25 average. Dally Trussell, of McLoud, Oklahoma, was second with an 18.69 average. The top Oregonian was Bonanza’s Garrett Gallagher with a 31.88. Vale cowboy Kase Schaffeld was 48th and Rose of Burns 52nd.

In team roping, Rose and his partner Cody Siegner, of Riverside, took seventh with a 26.62 average, the top Oregonians in the standings. Powell Butte’s Laney Moore and Todd Teskey, of Paulina, were 71st out of the 99 teams. They had a 13.86 average.

In the tie-down roping competition, Brodey Clemons, of Weatherford, Texas, won with a 26.05 average, topping Kyan Wilhite, of Clovis, New Mexico’s 27.5. The top Oregonian was Hanley Miller, of Enterprise, who had a 31.47 average and took 10th. Rose was 13th with a 32.18. Hermiston’s Blaize Hoffman made it three Oregonians in the top 20 with a 35.29, good enough for 17th. There were 150 competitors in tie-down.

The top barrel racer was Rylee Jo Maryman, of St. Francisville, Louisiana, with a 51.79, just enough to top Raegan Chance, of Mendenhall, Mississippi’s 51.802. The top Oregonian was Gretchen Cheyne, of Klamath Falls, who clocked a 52.611 average. There were 195 scoring cowgirls in the barrel racing competition.

Klamath Falls cowgirl Bayli Ladner was 78th and the top Oregonian in goat tying. Paisley Grant, of Eddyville, was the top Oregonian in barrel racing, taking 43rd with a 40.563 total time.

Wyatt Davis, of Klamath Falls, was the top Oregonian in bull riding, with a 158 average, tying for sixth. Ty LaVergne, of Sulphur, Louisiana, took the title with a 253 average. Wyatt Bowman, of Plain City, Utah, was second with a 229.5, nipping Carter Shaw, of Haughton, Louisiana’s 228.

Cort Jones, of Allerton Iowa, edged runner-up Rose of Burns to win the all-around cowboy honor. Cooper Martin, a Beulah, North Dakota cowboys, was the top all-around rookie. The all-around cowgirl winner was Hadley Thompson, of Yoder, Wyoming. Makenzie Cowan, of Ardmore, Oklahoma, was second. The top rookie cowgirl was Channing Robinson, of Mesilla Park, New Mexico. Cheyne of Klamath Falls was second.