Letters to the editor Published 5:00 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Did letter writer miss the point of the ‘No Kings’ protests?

I just returned home from two weeks in Honduras, where my friends were baffled by what is happening in the United States. They are very familiar with dictators, and they see the indicators happening here in the U.S.

So, when I opened the CO and read a letter to the editor extolling the virtues of Thomas Jefferson and the creation of the United States of America (not “America,” which is a continent), I was puzzled when I discovered the submitter of the letter had derided the “No Kings” demonstrations a few weeks ago.

Did he miss the point that the demonstrators were likening Trump’s behavior and policies to that of a king? – Above the law, favoring the wealthy, eliminating protections of equality for people of diversity, stating publicly that if elected in 2024, the country will never have to deal with elections again? Gee, what have I missed?

I know the submitter did not write the letter, but I suggest he do a little study of Thomas Jefferson. He and those men who wrote the Declaration of Independence were known at the time as “Free Thinkers.” Today, they would be called “liberals.”

Remember that it was Thomas Jefferson who emphasized the separation of church and state because he lived the oppression of the Church of England and King George. Remember that King George ruled by “divine right.” He and his family were seen as direct descendants of God as were the “nobility” of England. They were “above” the law, kind of like having “immunity” from legal prosecution and ignoring judges’ court rulings. Sounds like a king to me.

The original author’s references to the creation of “America” reflects many U.S. citizens’ arrogance that we are the only people on this continent. We are citizens of the United States of America, and my friends in Honduras, Canada and Mexico are also Americans, because they live on this continent. Also, the author makes several references to the “Creator” and “America’s spiritual foundations.”

I would like to share a quote from Thomas Jefferson: “Our civil rights have no dependence on our religious opinions any more than our opinions in physics or geometry …” Thomas Jefferson and the other “free thinkers” saw the dangers of a country controlled by a religion that shuns people who have different views or beliefs. Consider the theocracies around the world and their intolerance of differences.

While we are on Thomas Jefferson, look at The Jefferson Bible – the life and morals of Jesus of Nazareth. It is in public domain, so it costs about $6. Just get the original without any interpretations – simple.

Walt Bolton

Prineville