BACK IN TIME – 1950: Rail car crashes into Prineville rail depot

100 years ago

July 30, 1925

Victor Shawe, magazine writer and novelist who formerly resided at Powell Butte and in Prineville, has an interesting story in the current issue of the Saturday Evening Post in which Prineville and Crook County are featured. It is a significant fact that no person ever becomes familiar with the charm of Central Oregon who does not retain his love for this country, no matter where circumstances may cause him to cast his lot, and those who possess the facility for writing never tire of putting in words the charm and beauty of the last great West.

75 years ago

July 27, 1950

Damage to the City of Prineville depot was estimated at $250 by Manager C.C. McGlenn, after a box car rammed the northeast corner of the building Monday night about 8:30.

Mr. McGlenn said that the switching crew was weighing and backing cars onto the industrial tracks when the accident occurred. He said the crew had a few more cars than the list showed and backed one off the end of the tracks right beside the depot. The car went off the tracks, bounced off a line of cars on the adjoining tracks and struck the corner of the depot.

Cleo Parrish was the engineer at the throttle, Mr. McGlenn said. He is a regular engineer on the line.

Repair work on the building was started Tuesday morning. A stop-block was also being installed at the west end of the industrial siding tracks.

The only damage to the cars was a few bent grab irons, Mr. McGlenn said, and they were easily straightened.

50 years ago

July 28, 1975

Although the Central Oregon unemployment rate has gradually dropped since the January high mark of 18.4%, State Employment Division figures for the month of June show Crook County has the highest rate in the state.

Crook County’s 19.4% rate is seasonally adjusted, including all those unemployed in the job force. The May rate was 16%. In June, 810 persons were unemployed in a workforce of 5,440.

Prineville Employment Division Manager Art Bigelow stated that some of those unemployed have been out of work for over a year. Bigelow said that many of the unemployed are unskilled or general laborers. He said that there are very few jobs for general laborers this year.

25 years ago

August 3, 2000

Tuesday evening at approximately 6 p.m., a fire started at the Ochoco Lumber Company. While a worker was welding, a nearby conveyor belt caught fire.

Two fire engines, one tender and 15 firefighters from the Prineville Fire Department were called to the scene immediately. But, when they arrived, there was little work to be done.

“The Ochoco Lumber Crew did an outstanding job containing the fire before we got there,” said Fire Chief Bob Schnoor. “Considering how hot and smoky it was in there, they did a great job.”

According to Schnoor, after the fire was put out, there was minimal damage done to the equipment, and no structural damage occurred.