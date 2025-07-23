Crook County Fair ready to launch Aug. 6-9 Published 1:05 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

The Crook County Fair offers many fun attractions for kids. (Central Oregonian file photo)

Timeless Traditions, the 2025 Crook County Fair theme, was hatched during a recent visit to Bowman Museum

Fair organizers were looking at historic photos from previous fairs throughout Prineville’s history and decided to highlight the past during the 2025 event.

Our premium book features some really cool old photos,” said Fairgrounds Manager Casey Daly, “kids showing animals, some of the parents, some of the local ranchers judging. It was pretty cool.”

The Crook County Fair will return to the community Wednesday through Saturday, Aug. 6-9. It will take place at the county fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day and admission is free. Like previous fairs, the four-day event will feature many of its traditional events along with some new attractions added for 2025.

The Greg Merritt Community Scholarship Barbecue, which has kicked off many past fairs, will take place on Wednesday evening. Held under the tent beginning at 5 p.m., the event raises money for a variety of local scholarships.

And more awaits fair-goers on opening night. After the opening ceremony during the barbecue concludes, Brady Goss and the Band will perform. And after the music stops, fair organizers will show “Wonder,” a family-friendly movie, under the tent.

Also, on Wednesday night, the fair will present a benefit barrel race in the outdoor arena.

“It is free to the public. The proceeds will go to a benefit of Cantastic,” Daly said.

On Thursday night, fair organizers will offer a free line dancing lesson under the fairgrounds tent. After the lesson concludes, they will play line dancing music, so people can put what they learned into practice.

“We are pretty excited about that.”

Also scheduled Thursday evening, Heart of Oregon Corps will be hosting its Crook County Reunion Party in celebration of its first 25 years. The event will feature free drinks and food as well as a prize raffle.

Friday night entertainment will come courtesy of Cort Priday and the Lord Walley Band. Then, Countryfied will close out the fair with a Saturday evening performance.

In addition to the scheduled events and entertainment, the fair will feature many ongoing attractions.

“The Legendary Longhorns are back again,” Daly said. “They are a big hit with people.”

Mutton Bustin’ will take place Thursday and Friday evening, with a finals planned for Saturday. Kids can enjoy free pony rides, bounce houses, face painting, balloon bending and Waterpalooza.

“It’s always a big hit,” Daly said of the water-themed event, “especially when the temperatures get up there.”

All of these attractions and events will mingle with numerous exhibits and livestock showings throughout the fair. Livestock ranging from cattle and swine to rabbits and fowl will be shown by 4-H and FFA members as well as Open Class participants.

“We are hosting some record numbers this year as far as livestock and animals,” Daly said.

Static exhibits will be shown in Carey Foster Hall and food preservation exhibits in the Caldera Building, the jockey building during the horse races.

Meanwhile, the Model Railroad Club and the Grimes Christmas Scene, which both have a year-round home at the fairgrounds, will be open to the public.

On Saturday, the fair will conclude with a couple of annual traditions. The livestock sale, which has an earlier start time of 11 a.m. this year, and the FFA Alumni Barbecue will take place at the indoor arena.

“We encourage everybody to come to the fair,” Daly said. “There’s free parking and free admission – we are very proud of that fact. We encourage everybody to come on out.”