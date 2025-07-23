Events calendar, July 30 – August 12 Published 9:20 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Wednesday, July 30:

Picnic in the Park will continue at Pioneer Park from 6-8 p.m. featuring Ben Rice & The PDX Hustle.

Crook County Library is hosting kids story time at 10 a.m. For more information, call 541-447-7978.

The Scribblers Writing Club meets each week from 1-3 p.m. at the Crook County Library’s Juniper Room. For more information, call 541-430-9992.

The Prineville Cribbage Club will be playing games at 5:45 p.m. For more information, call 541-447-4290 or 541-480-5219.

XYZ, (eXtra Years of Zest), a multi-denominational gathering of seniors, meets from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The meetings start in October and continue through May and take place in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church, 450 SE Fairview St., for singing, Bible study, prayer and Christian fellowship. For more information, call Dean Gertner at 541-447-1451.

Thursday, July 31:

Crook County Library hosts Teen’s Snacks in the Stacks from 4-5 p.m.

Friday, August 1:

Crook County Coin Collectors are meeting at Crook County Library, in the Broughton Room, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The meeting is open to all who are interested in coin collecting. Bring questions and insights on coins. For more information, call 458-600-2063.

The Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce hosts a Prineville Perk event at 8 a.m. The location varies from week to week, so call 541-447-6304 for the location or for more information.

Saturday, August 2:

The PEO Patio Sale will be held in the parking lot of First Interstate Bank from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, August 4:

Human Dignity Advocates of Crook County meet at 6 p.m.at Bowman Museum, 246 N. Main St. All who believe in social, economic and environmental justice are welcome to attend these nonpartisan meetings. For more information, go to the group’s Facebook page.

Bridge players are wanted. Bridge will be offered at the senior center for people 60 years and older from 12-3 p.m. No experience is needed. People will teach people to play if needed.

Tuesday, August 5:

The Ochoco chapter of the Oregon Hunters Association will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. at the COCC Open Campus building, 510 SE Lynn Boulevard, Prineville. For more information, call 541-815-5817.

The Crook County Republican Central Committee meets at the Prineville Funeral Home banquet hall, 199 NE 10th St., at 6:30 p.m.

TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly), meets weekly, starting with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m., followed by a meeting from 9-10 a.m. The meetings take place at Prineville Praise and Worship Center, 405 NW Ninth St., Prineville.

Wednesday, August 6:

Thursday, August 7:

Friday, August 8:

Monday, August 11:

Tuesday, August 12:

The Crook County Cemetery District Board meets at 2 p.m. at the COCC open campus building, in the board room.

