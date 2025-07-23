Oregon’s nonfarm payroll employment drops by 4,300 in June Published 1:21 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

In June, Oregon’s seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll employment declined by 4,300 jobs, following a revised loss of 2,100 jobs in May. June’s losses were largest in other services (-1,400 jobs); manufacturing (-1,200); leisure and hospitality (-1,000 jobs); professional and business services (-700); and retail trade (-700). Gains were largest in health care and social assistance (+900 jobs).

Manufacturing cut 1,200 jobs in June, continuing its decline of the past three years. Since June 2024, manufacturing has lost 7,700 jobs, or -4.1%. Durable goods manufacturing (-5,500 jobs, or -4.2%) and nondurable goods (-2,200 jobs, or -3.9%) have cut substantially.

Construction dropped 400 jobs in June, following a revised loss of 2,000 in May. After averaging close to 117,000 jobs in 2022 through 2024, construction employed 111,600 as of June 2025. Losses during the past 12 months were concentrated in specialty trade contractors (-2,600 jobs, or -3.5%) and construction of buildings (-1,800 jobs, or -5.5%).

Retail trade continued its slow jobs decline. After averaging 210,600 jobs in 2022, the industry steadily declined to 201,600 jobs as of June 2025, a drop of 9,000 jobs, or -4.5%. Nearly every retail subsector dropped jobs during that time. The primary exception was food and beverage retailers, which, at 47,400 jobs in June 2025, added 200 jobs since June 2022.

Health care and social assistance added 900 jobs in June and 1,600 jobs, as revised, in May. In the past 12 months it gained by far the most jobs of the major industries (+15,800 jobs, or 5.3%). During that time, its two fastest growing components were social assistance (+6,500 jobs, or 8.4%) and nursing and residential care facilities (+3,300 jobs, or 5.8%).

Oregon’s unemployment rate was 4.9% in June and 4.8% in May, after rising gradually over the past year from 4.1% in June 2024. Oregon’s 4.9% unemployment rate was 1.3 percentage points higher than the recent low of 3.6% during spring 2023. The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.2% in May and 4.1% in June.