Prineville police log, July 29 Published 4:17 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

July 1

9:48 a.m. – The Prineville Police Department took a case for found property on Main Street.

3:34 p.m. – Sierra Hendrix, 26, of Prineville was arrested on two counts confirmed Crook County warrants on Main Street.

8:24 p.m. – Simon Stone, 47, of Terrebonne, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on St. Charles Way.

July 2

4:40 p.m. – Prineville police responded to a report of a hit and run in the area of Combs Flat Road.

6:03 p.m. – Curtis Hooper, 46, of Prineville was arrested for menacing, aggravated harassment and resisting arrest on Beaver Street.

July 3

6:01 a.m. – Prineville police investigated a report of theft on Elm Street.

1:05 p.m. – Prineville police investigated a report of third-degree theft on Wolverine Loop.

4:33 p.m. – Alexis Zarate Garcia, 21, of Prineville was arrested on two counts confirmed Crook County warrants on Lynn Boulevard.

July 4

2:07 p.m. – Sarah Cox, 38, of Prineville was arrested on a confirmed Columbia County warrant on Third Street.

8:16 p.m. – John Clendenen, of Prineville was arrested for methamphetamine on Harwood Street.

July 5

12:35 a.m. – Justin Robbins, 27, of Prineville was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants on Third Street.

1:06 p.m. – Prineville police responded to a non-injury traffic accident on Third Street.

1:43 p.m. – Prineville police responded to a traffic accident with injuries on Third Street.

1:58 p.m. – Jonathon Oakes, 26, of Prineville was arrested for third-degree assault on Third Street.

4:08 p.m. – Sergio Arnal Giron Lopez, 31, of Prineville was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants on Second Street.

9:29 p.m. – William Wilson, 51, of Prineville was arrested for fourth-degree assault, strangulation, and harassment on Tyler Street.

July 6

5:18 p.m. – Prineville police responded to a non-injury traffic accident on Third Street.

7:04 p.m. – Josh Shetler, 45, of Prineville was arrested for menacing and disorderly conduct on Garner Street.

July 7

8:33 a.m. – Prineville police took a case for abandoned vehicle on Fairview Street.

9:57 a.m. – Prineville police investigated a report of a no contact order violation on Tenth Street.

12:01 p..m. – Prineville police investigated a report of theft on Lamonta Road.

3:40 p.m. – Ireland Martin-Hicks, 29, of Prineville was arrested on a confirmed Crook County warrant on Fifth Street.

5:59 p.m. – Prineville police took a report for found property on Third Street.

9:12 p.m. – Prineville police seized illegal fireworks on Cains Road.

July 8

8:41 a.m. – Prineville police investigated a report of public nuisance dog bite on Crest Drive.

9:24 p.m. – Prineville police investigated a report of harassment on Third Street.

10:47 p.m. – Prineville police took a report of second-degree theft and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle on Elm Street.

July 9

8:28 a.m. – Prineville police took a case for found property on Third Street.

8:45 a.m. – Justin Williams, 33, of Prineville was arrested for fourth-degree assault, and disorderly conduct. Adam Taylor, 36, was also arrested for harassment and disorderly conduct on Harwood Street.

9:19 a.m. – Prineville police investigated a report of a hit and run in the area of Murphy Court.

1:36 p.m. – Prineville police responded to a non-injury traffic accident on Claypool Street.

4:57 p.m. – Bruce Atkins, 48, of Prineville was arrested for harassment on Holly Street.

6:08 p.m. – Paul McDonald, 40, of Redmond, was arrested for disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer on Third Street.

11:06 p.m. – John Lester, 51, of Prineville was arrested for fourth-degree assault, strangulation, harassment, and first-degree burglary on Sixth Street.

July 10

10:29 p.m. – Brian Casey, 35, of La Pine was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants on Lynn Boulevard.

July 11

1:25 a.m. – Harlan Hankins, 70, of Prineville was arrested for domestic harassment on Madras Highway.

7:20 a.m. – Prineville police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle on Sixth Street.

11:19 a.m. – Prineville police investigated a report of an unlawful entry into a motor vehicle on Fifth Street.

4:03 p.m. – Dennis Scott, 64, was arrested on a confirmed Crook County warrant on Park Drive.

11:17 p.m. – Samuel Excorcia, 24, was cited in lieu of custody for failing to register as a sex offender on Third Street.

July 12

1:16 a.m. – Prineville police took a case for disorderly conduct on Third Street.

8:12 a.m. – Frank Crews, 56, of Prineville was arrested on a confirmed Crook County warrant on Piper Way.

3:34 p.m. – Prineville police investigated a report of a hit and run in the area of Third Street.

7:18 p.m. – Prineville police took a report of failure to perform the duties of a driver on Third Street.

8:19 p.m. – Prineville police were involved in a vehicle pursuit on Third Street.

11:35 p.m. – Jennifer Phipps, 40, of Redmond was issued a citation in lieu of custody for reckless driving on Main Street.

July 13

12:46 a.m. – Prineville police took a case for found property on Main Street.

3:58 a.m. – Prineville police investigated a report of theft on Third Street.

11:07 a.m. – Prineville police responded to a traffic accident with injuries on Dunham Street.

1:17 p.m. – Natalie Benish, of Prineville was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal mischief and possession of methamphetamine on Third Street.

1:27 p.m. – Prineville police investigated a report of burglary on Tenth Street.

4:51 p.m. – Brady Kitchen, 34, of Prineville was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants, failure to perform the duties of a driver and second-degree criminal mischief on Juniper Street.