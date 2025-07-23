Quick Reads, July 29 Published 9:44 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

County seeking health advisory council applicants

Crook County is seeking applicants to serve on the Crook County Community Health Advisory Council. The council plays a vital role in advancing the health and well-being of our community by fostering collaboration, offering strategic guidance and helping address the unique physical, mental and social health needs of our residents. Applicants can visit the Crook County Commissioner’s Office, 300 NE Third St., on the third floor, or email sarah.puerner@crookcountyor.gov for an application. Applicants can also visit co.crook.or.us/bc-mhab to download an application. The deadline to receive applications is 4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 18.

PEO hosting patio sale

The PEO Patio Sale will be held on Saturday, Aug. 2, in the parking lot of First Interstate Bank from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Picnic in the Park series continues Wednesday evening

Picnic in the Park, the free concert series at Pioneer Park, will feature Ben Rice & The PDX Hustle on Wednesday evening, July 30. The concert will take place from 6-8 p.m. Future concerts are scheduled every Wednesday evening through Aug. 20, except Aug. 6. The concerts are put on by Crook County Foundation.

Young Biz offering farmers market vendor space for youth

Young Biz is providing an opportunity for young entrepreneurs to participate in Prineville’s annual CROP Farmer’s Market this year. The organization has five spaces reserved for each Saturday of the market season, which runs through Sept. 27. The CROP Farmer’s Markets are held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sign up at the organization’s website, youngbizroundup.com/events.

Every Kid Outdoors passes available to all fourth graders

This year’s Every Kid Outdoors program is underway, and the U.S. Forest Service wants to make sure all eligible fourth graders (and their parents and educators) know that it’s not too late to request their free Every Kid Outdoors public lands passes are valid now through Aug. 31, 2025. To obtain a pass, visit the Every Kid Outdoors website.

Scribblers Writing Club meets each Wednesday at library

The Scribblers Writing Club is meeting each Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. at the Crook County Library’s Juniper Room. For more information, call 541-430-9992.

Cribbage club playing every Wednesday evening

The Prineville Cribbage Club will be playing games each Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. For more information, call 541-447-4290 or 541-480-5219.

Weight loss club meets weekly

TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly), meets each Tuesday, starting with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m., followed by a meeting from 9-10 a.m. The meetings take place at Prineville Praise and Worship Center, 405 NW Ninth St., Prineville.