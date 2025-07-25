CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: David Prine was early pioneer and brother of Prineville founder

David Prine was born in Jackson County, Missouri, on Jan. 2, 1831. His parents were Francis and Elizabeth Dealy Prine. He was the oldest of several siblings. He grew up in Missouri. He entered government service during the Mexican War when he was only a teenager. He became acquainted with Elizabeth Ray, and a relationship bloomed. Elizabeth was born near Cincinnati, Ohio, on Aug. 2, 1831. Her family moved to Missouri shortly after her birth. They were married on April 29, 1850.

They moved by ox team to Oregon in 1852, along with many of his family members, and settled in Linn County, Oregon Territory. Their farm was located in a sparsely settled section of the county known as the Forks of the Santiam. David became a surveyor and marked and recorded trails for early travelers.

David’s younger brother Francis “Barney” Prine came to the Ochoco Valley and settled in 1868 and was among the first to settle in the valley. He established a blacksmith shop and a primitive saloon. Soon, a post office was established with the name of Prine. David, Elizabeth and family came to the Ochoco Valley to join Barney in 1870. They raised horses and cattle.

Barney Prine left the region not many years after, establishing himself in the Ochoco Valley. David and Elizabeth spent the rest of their lives in what became Prineville, which was named after Barney Prine. They were both active in local affairs. Late in life, David built a house for them to live in that was located on Second Street. The house was still standing until 2024, when it was demolished to make room for a parking lot for the new Justice Center.

David passed away on May 29, 1890. Elizabeth lived on for a few years and passed away on Aug. 24, 1904. They are both buried in Juniper Haven Cemetery in Prineville. Their great-great granddaughter, Melody George Kendall, was selected as the 2025 Crook County Pioneer Queen.

Steve Lent is a Crook County historian. He can be reached at 541-447-3715.