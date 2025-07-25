Police standoff in Prineville involving potentially armed suspect end peacefully without injuries

An incident involving a potentially armed suspect in northeast Prineville drew authorities from multiple communities on Thursday evening.

According to a Prineville Police Department report, the agency received a call at about 6 p.m., July 24, reporting a disturbance at a residence at the 800 block of Northeast Belknap Street. Officers and deputies from the Crook County Sheriff’s Office tried to contact the suspect, later identified as 46-year-old Prineville man Jacob Todd Boyum, but he refused to come out of his residence.

Because Boyum had barricaded himself inside the residence and was believed to be armed with a knife, the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT) responded to assist. For several hours, authorities made repeated “loud hail” announcements, attempting to encourage the suspect to surrender. When these efforts were unsuccessful, CERT utilized “additional methods” to encourage the suspect to surrender peacefully. Eventually, he did, and no force was used during the arrest, police said.

Boyum was taken into custody and charged with menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and felony parole warrant.

Police report that neither the suspect nor law enforcement personnel sustained injuries during the incident.

“The Prineville Police Department would like to thank the Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Police Department, Redmond Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the CERT team for their assistance and professionalism during this incident,” said Prineville Police Chief Jeff Profio.