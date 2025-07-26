Letters of thanks, July 29

Thank you firefighters and neighbors who helped keep us safe

How do you thank people who save your life or your pets – your property, house and possessions? It’s hard when they are people you don’t know or may never see again.

We experienced one of our worst nightmares when the Highland Fire started. It’s something we worry about every year during the summer months living in Juniper Canyon.

Crook County Fire and Rescue was very quick to respond, and we are so grateful to them and to all the fire crews that helped with that fire; they were here from all over the state, working night and day!

It was hard to go to bed, and we didn’t sleep very well that first night, getting up every few hours to see if we were still OK. We didn’t need to worry, however, because every time we looked out our windows, all through the night and the next four to five days, there was a firetruck or two or three driving up and down our street. We felt so well taken care of.

We also want to thank our neighbors who live on other blocks close to us who we didn’t even know who walked up our street to the fire with shovels and chainsaws, ready to help us. We thank you so much for your efforts.

With heartfelt gratitude we thank you all so much!

Lou and Deena Popish

Prineville