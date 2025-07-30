BACK IN TIME – 1950: Park and pool plans moving forward

100 years ago

August 6, 1925

Sometimes you can get away with a bluff and sometimes you cannot. A representative of the Central Oregonian interviewed C.W. Woodruf, manager of the local railroad, last week about the delay of the morning train on Tuesday. He assured the reporter that there was nothing to a rumor that one cow had been killed and three others severely injured; that one cow was so thrown under the gasoline conveyance known locally as the “galloping goose” that it could move neither forward nor back until the use of a team was resorted to in order to remove the cow; that the four cows struck were all fine Holsteins and that they were all struck at practically the same time. Enforced by the strong support of his office force, Woodruff succeeded in convincing the reporter that the delay of the morning train was from entirely commonplace causes and you missed a good explanation of one delay of your morning mail in last week’s Central Oregonian.

But it now appears that Robert Knorr, owner of the cows above mentioned, was not so easily convinced and the City of Prineville Railway faces the possibility of a claim not only for the value of the cows but for the value of the milk and cream they would have produced until the time they are replaced.

75 years ago

August 3, 1950

Prineville park development and plans for a swimming pool moved a long step forward here last Saturday, when the city park commissioners discussed pool building with M.W. Slankard of Roseburg, inspected the park site and authorized preparation of a contour map of the park area. This map is to be prepared in anticipation of the arrival here of Frederick A. Cuthbert of the University of Oregon expected within two weeks, who will assist the commission in working out the plans for overall park development in Prineville.

50 years ago

August 7, 1975

The Oregon Public Utilities Commission will explore the possibility of toll-free phone service between Prineville, Powell Butte and Redmond as a result of a meeting Monday evening in Powell Butte.

Representatives of the PUC told an assembled audience at the Powell Butte School that they would request information on how many calls are made between the three communities to determine if it is economically feasible for toll free service.

At the request of the audience, the PUC will also develop figures on calls made between Prineville, Madras, Redmond and Culver.

25 years ago

August 8, 2000

Saturday’s fire on the hillside overlooking Meadow Lakes Golf Course burned approximately 3 acres. Before being contained and extinguished, firefighters from the Prineville Fire Department were joined by Forest Service firefighters and a Bureau of Land Management helicopter.

The origin of the fire, according to Fire Chief Bob Schnoor, was the improper use of a burn barrel at a Crestview area residence. When asked if a citation had been issued, Schnoor said “not at this time.”

Approximately 30 firefighters from the local department responded to the blaze, along with several pieces of heavy equipment and more than half dozen fire engines. An ambulance was also standing by, although there were no injuries reported.