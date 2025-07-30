Events calendar, August 6-19

Wednesday, August 6:

Crook County Library is hosting kids story time at 10 a.m. For more information, call 541-447-7978.

The Scribblers Writing Club meets each week from 1-3 p.m. at the Crook County Library’s Juniper Room. For more information, call 541-430-9992.

The Prineville Cribbage Club will be playing games at 5:45 p.m. For more information, call 541-447-4290 or 541-480-5219.

XYZ, (eXtra Years of Zest), a multi-denominational gathering of seniors, meets from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The meetings start in October and continue through May and take place in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church, 450 SE Fairview St., for singing, Bible study, prayer and Christian fellowship. For more information, call Dean Gertner at 541-447-1451.

Thursday, August 7:

Crook County Library hosts Teen’s Snacks in the Stacks from 4-5 p.m.

Friday, August 8:

The Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce hosts a Prineville Perk event at 8 a.m. The location varies from week to week, so call 541-447-6304 for the location or for more information.

Monday, August 11:

Bridge players are wanted. Bridge will be offered at the senior center for people 60 years and older from 12-3 p.m. No experience is needed. People will teach people to play if needed.

Tuesday, August 12:

The Crook County Cemetery District Board meets at 2 p.m. at the COCC open campus building, in the board room.

TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly), meets weekly, starting with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m., followed by a meeting from 9-10 a.m. The meetings take place at Prineville Praise and Worship Center, 405 NW Ninth St., Prineville.

Wednesday, August 13:

The Crook County Parks and Recreation District Board will meet at 5:15 p.m. at the Juniper Art Guild, 1635 SE Mountain View Drive. For more information, call 541-447-1209.

Oregon Department of Human Services agents are available at the library from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., to answer questions from the public.

Thursday, August 14:

Friday, August 15:

Saturday, August 16:

A Friends of the Crook County Library Third Saturday Book Sale will be held at the library in the Broughton Room from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $5 per bag of books. All sales benefit Crook County Library programs.

Monday, August 18:

Ochoco Irrigation District is holding its regular monthly board meeting at 7 a.m. at the district office, 1001 NW Deer St. The public is welcome to attend. For more information, call 541-447-6449.

Tuesday, August 19:

