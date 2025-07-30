Letter of Thanks, Aug 5

Thank you for helping us show appreciation

The Rodders Club of Central Oregon would like to thank all the first responders who take time out of their busy schedules to allow us to show our appreciation for keeping our community safe. On Aug. 13, starting at 10:15 a.m., we will be doing a drive-by with our classic cars to the following agencies: Crook County Sheriff’s Justice Center (10:15), the Crook County Jail (10:12), St. Charles Hospital (10:20), Ochoco Forest and smoke jumpers and the Department of Natural Resources (10:55), Crook County Fire and Rescue (11:25) and Prineville Police Department (11:45).

Thank you for your dedication.

Rodders Club of Central Oregon