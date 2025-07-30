Quick Reads, August 5

Greg Merritt barbecue to kick off fair Wednesday evening

The Greg Merritt Community Scholarship Barbecue opens the Crook County Fair again on Wednesday, Aug. 6. The public is invited to attend the barbecue, which starts serving at 5 p.m., under the main stage big tent.

Rodders club to host appreciation event

On Aug. 13, starting at 10:15 a.m., the Rodders Club of Central Oregon will do a drive-by with classic cars at the following agencies: Crook County Sheriff’s Justice Center (10:15), the Crook County Jail (10:12), St. Charles Hospital (10:20), Ochoco Forest and smoke jumpers and the Department of Natural Resources (10:55), Crook County Fire and Rescue (11:25) and Prineville Police Department (11:45).

Les Schwab Tires donates to local school nonprofit

The Family Access Network (FAN) received a $15,000 grant from Les Schwab Tires Center to kick start the upcoming school year. $7,500 of the grant will be spent in Crook County, where Les Schwab has deep roots, with the remaining $7,500 going towards children in need across Central Oregon.

County seeking health advisory council applicants

Crook County is seeking applicants to serve on the Crook County Community Health Advisory Council. The council plays a vital role in advancing the health and well-being of our community by fostering collaboration, offering strategic guidance and helping address the unique physical, mental and social health needs of our residents. Applicants can visit the Crook County Commissioner’s Office, 300 NE Third St., on the third floor, or email sarah.puerner@crookcountyor.gov for an application. Applicants can also visit co.crook.or.us/bc-mhab to download an application. The deadline to receive applications is 4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 18.

PEO hosting patio sale

The PEO Patio Sale will be held on Saturday, Aug. 2, in the parking lot of First Interstate Bank from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Picnic in the Park series pausing this week for Crook County Fair

Picnic in the Park, the free concert series at Pioneer Park, will not take place on Aug. 6 but returns Wednesday, Aug. 13, featuring Brian Hanson Band. The concert will take place from 6-8 p.m. Future concerts are scheduled every Wednesday evening through Aug. 20. The concerts are put on by Crook County Foundation.

Young Biz offering farmers market vendor space for youth

Young Biz is providing an opportunity for young entrepreneurs to participate in Prineville’s annual CROP Farmer’s Market this year. The organization has five spaces reserved for each Saturday of the market season, which runs through Sept. 27. The CROP Farmer’s Markets are held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sign up at the organization’s website, youngbizroundup.com/events.

Every Kid Outdoors passes available to all fourth graders

This year’s Every Kid Outdoors program is underway, and the U.S. Forest Service wants to make sure all eligible fourth graders (and their parents and educators) know that it’s not too late to request their free Every Kid Outdoors public lands passes are valid now through Aug. 31, 2025. To obtain a pass, visit the Every Kid Outdoors website.

Scribblers Writing Club meets each Wednesday at library

The Scribblers Writing Club is meeting each Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. at the Crook County Library’s Juniper Room. For more information, call 541-430-9992.

Cribbage club playing every Wednesday evening

The Prineville Cribbage Club will be playing games each Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. For more information, call 541-447-4290 or 541-480-5219.

Weight loss club meets weekly

TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly), meets each Tuesday, starting with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m., followed by a meeting from 9-10 a.m. The meetings take place at Prineville Praise and Worship Center, 405 NW Ninth St., Prineville.