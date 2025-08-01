CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: California ‘Wheat King’ also becomes southeastern Oregon cattle baron

Hugh James Glenn was born in Stanton, Virginia, on Sept. 18, 1824. His family moved to Paris, Missouri, in 1831. Hugh went to school in Paris, Missouri, and was educated as a physician at McDowell’s Medical College in St. Louis, Missouri. During the Mexican-American War, he served with a unit of Missouri volunteers. He returned to Missouri after his service in 1847 and resumed his medical education. He graduated from Cooper Medical College in 1849.

He met Nancy Abernathy while finishing his education, and they soon became romantically involved. Nancy was born in Paris, Missouri, in 1831. They were married in Monroe, Missouri, on March 15, 1849. A few months after their marriage, Hugh caught gold fever and went to the gold fields of California. Although he did not strike it rich, he did sell his gold claim and bought a livery business in Sacramento, which he sold for a good profit.

He returned to Missouri and in 1853, he moved his family back to California. He became a cattle rancher and moved to Jacinto, California, and acquired 8,000 acres of land. He continued to add to his holding and eventually had more than 55,000 acres of land. He cultivated several thousand acres and grew wheat. He produced vast amounts of wheat, and he became known as the “Wheat King” of California.

He hired John William “Pete” French to break horses on his ranch. In 1872, Glenn sent French to Oregon with 1,200 head of Shorthorn cattle, where he bought land. French managed the cattle operation in the Blizten valley of southeastern Oregon. French married Glenn’s daughter, Ella, in 1883.

Besides his vast holding in California, he also acquired large acreages of land in southeast Oregon. He began to become involved in public service by serving on the California Board of Agriculture and ran unsuccessfully for political office. His ranch was located near Willows, California.

Glenn was shot and killed by a disgruntled employee on Feb. 17, 1883. He was survived by his wife, three sons and daughter, Ella. He was interred in Mountain View Cemetery in Oakland, California. Nancy Glenn passed away in San Francisco, California, on Oct. 18, 1886. She is buried next to her husband. In 1891, a new county was created among some of Glenn’s holdings and was named Glenn County in his honor.

Pete French continued to manage the Oregon operation for the Glenn family, selling more cattle to help pay the family’s debts. In 1894, Glenn’s heirs decided to incorporate the French-Glenn partnership into the French-Glenn Livestock Company, making French the company president. The cattle enterprise was one of the largest operations in Oregon. Eventually, most of the Oregon land was sold after the murder of Pete French in 1897.

Steve Lent is a Crook County historian. He can be reached at 541-447-3715.