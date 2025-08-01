CROOK COUNTY LIBRARY: What is all the hoopla about?

Hoopla is back! Crook County Library patrons are celebrating the return of the beloved Hoopla app. Hoopla is a free app available to Crook County residents with a Crook County Library card. Hoopla offers more than 1 million items available to download or stream instantly, and there is not a wait period! The free hoopla app allows patrons to borrow and enjoy audiobooks, eBooks, comics, movies, TV, magazines or music wherever they have a screen – a computer, their phone, car, even their TV. All that is needed is a Crook County Library card number and PIN (usually the last four digits of a patron’s phone number). The Hoopla app can be found in the App Store for iPhones and the Google Play Store for Android devices. To find it, search for “Hoopla Digital” in the app store on your device. Hoopla is so popular it currently has a limit of four items a month.

On another positive note, three eBikes, purchased with an ODOT mobility grant, will be available to check out to library patrons in September. If your car is not running and needs to be repaired, or you just want to enjoy a great summer bike ride, try an eBike. This special Library of Things program begins Sept. 3. eBikes will check out for three weeks. Information about the eBike program will be placed on the Crook County Library website when the program is ready to launch, crooklib.org. This unique lending program would not be possible without the hard work and assistance from Good Bike Co., ODOT mobility grant funding and the approval of Crook County commissioners. Thank you, all!

2025 Summer Reading program participation was at an all-time high this year with 723 community readers. There was a huge increase in the number of tween/teen readers. We are happy residents took the time to enjoy a great book, learn a new skill, and join in the fun at a summer reading program. The annual summer reading program receives yearly support from the State Library of Oregon Ready to Read grant and Crook County Friends of the Library. One hundred forty-three participants showed up for the Summer Reading grand finale party on July 31, featuring a program with Creature Teachers. Their fun and engaging program gave participants the opportunity to learn about the animal kingdom and meet some scaly and furry friends.

We hope you have a wonderful summer. See you at the Crook County Library.

Sarah Beeler is the executive director of Crook County Library. She can be reached at 541-447-7978.