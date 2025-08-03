FAITH: Help thou my unbelief

“God is not a man, that he should lie; neither the son of man, that he should repent: hath he said, and shall he not do it? or hath he spoken, and shall he not make it good?” – Numbers 23:19

When God gives His Word, when God makes a promise it’s money in the bank you can count on it. 2 Corinthians 1:20. “For no matter how many promises God has made, they are ‘Yes’ in Christ. And so, through him the ‘Amen’ is spoken by us to the glory of God.”

When God speaks a word or a truth into your life, the first thing the enemy does is to refute that truth with a lie or a doubt. As long as your mind and heart are on other things, you cannot see or receive what God has for you. When God promises prosperity, but your eyes are on an empty bank account, then you won’t receive it.

When God promises healing and you are racked in fever and torment, you won’t receive it. Why are you looking for the healing? Why are you looking at the sickness? You see your friend or your neighbor’s sickness or diseases, and you say, “Where is the promise now? Where is the healing? Did God really promise?” Hath God said?

You see, that is the distraction, the diversion the enemy wants to plant in your heart. If he can get you to thinking or looking some place other than God, he wins, and YOU lose. Reading in Romans 10: 9, “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. For the scripture saith, whosoever believeth on him shall not be ashamed.”

How many of you believe those verses? One of the first things the enemy does is cause you to question your salvation. He doesn’t question your salvation, he knows the truth and power of God’s Word, but if he can get you to doubt it – “Am I really saved? How can I be sure?” It really comes down to faith, doesn’t it? – faith in God, faith if God’s Word, faith in yourself. Did you pray it? Did you mean it? Then you ARE saved.

God promises healing. You pray, you hope. In faith, strong falsity or maybe even desperation, still you pray. You hold onto the promise. Sometimes you have a firm grip and other times, you are just barely holding on, still you are holding on. Just don’t let go. Then comes the turn around and the healing.

The promises of God are “Yea” and “Amen.” Don’t ever doubt that even for a New York minute. They are solid. You can go to the bank and cash that check. Aztecs, too, have prayed and didn’t get the answers they wanted, but I still continue to pray, believe and trust God.

There is so much I just don’t understand. Why are some healing miraculously and others it’s a process? Why do some appear to never get healed and with others it’s very apparent. If I had the answer to that, I’d write a book and make millions

In John 9:1, we read, “As He passed by, He saw a man blind from birth. And His disciples asked Him, ‘Rabbi, who sinned, this man or his parents, that he would be born blind?’ Jesus answered, ‘It was neither that this man sinned, nor his parents; but it was so that the works of God might be displayed in him. We must work the works of Him who sent Me as long as it is day; night is coming when no one can work. While I am in the world, I am the Light of the world.’” Even the disciples had questions. God’s healing comes in many and various ways. Here Jesus spit in the dirt, made clay and wiped it on his eyes.

Further down in this chapter, he says go jump in the lake – well, actually in the pool of Siloam. The prophet tells Naaman to go take a bath in the Jordan River. Naaman questions bathing in the Jordan River. What do you question? Why can’t we just take it at face value and trust what God says? Why do we have to reason it out? Just because it doesn’t make sense to you, that doesn’t negate God’s Word, or His promise. Just because it doesn’t make sense to you doesn’t mean it won’t happen UNLESS you throw it away.

God gets blamed for so much. You put yourself into a bad situation and the first thing you say is, “Why did God let this happen?” Sister Paula and I believe in healing in God’s power to heal, protect and provide, yet when she was diagnosed with cancer, we cried and even said, “This isn’t fair. We love you and serve you. We have given you our lives in service. Why is this happening to us?” Well, why not? Are we so special that we won’t suffer bad things? Remember John 9 – that God’s works might be displayed, manifested in us, that God might be glorified.

Folks, bad things happen to good people every day, but it’s how you go through them that matters. It’s where you turn to, it’s who you turn to. You can battle with balled up fists, red-faced, spitting all kinds of profanities if you like. For me, I’ll do my fighting on my knees. That is where I am the strongest – on my knees.

When I’ve emptied myself of myself, humbled myself before God and asked Him to be my source, Isaiah 64:1, “Oh that thou wouldest rend the heavens, that thou wouldest come down, that the mountains might flow down at thy presence, as when the melting fire burneth, the fire causeth the waters to boil, to make thy name known to thine adversaries, that the nations may tremble at thy presence! When thou didst terrible things, which we looked not for, thou camest down, the mountains flowed down at thy presence. For since the beginning of the world, men have not heard, nor perceived by the ear, neither hath the eye seen, O God, beside thee, what he hath prepared for him that waiteth for him. Thou meetest him that rejoiceth and worketh righteousness, those that remember thee in thy ways: behold, thou art wroth; for we have sinned: in those is continuance, and we shall be saved. But we are all as an unclean thing, and all our righteousnesses are as filthy rags; and we all do fade as a leaf; and our iniquities, like the wind, have taken us away.”

You see, in and of myself, there really is no good thing other than my faith and sadly (if we are honest) we have moments when even our faith fails us. Why do we look away from God? Sister Paula and I made a decision to fight that filthy cancer that invaded her body with every tool, every weapon at our disposal. Our resources (money) the doctors, medicines, surgery, whatever it took, but at the top of the list, our chief weapon, our strongest weapon, was our undying faith in God and His promises. Exodus 15:26 – “I am the God that healeth thee.”

That word was true thousands of years ago, and it is just as true and powerful today as it was then. People say, “Why don’t we see miracles and healing like we once did. Are you looking for them or doubting they exist?

Joshua said as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord. I can’t make you believe. I can only try to help you believe. In Mark 9: 21 – “And he asked his father, ‘How long ago is it since this came unto him?’ And he said, ‘Of a child. And ofttimes it hath cast him into the fire, and into the waters, to destroy him: but if thou canst do anything, have compassion on us, and help us.’ Jesus said unto him, ‘If thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth. And straightway, the father of the child cried out and said with tears, ‘Lord, I believe; help thou mine unbelief.’”

Here we see a demon-possessed boy. This possession had caused so much heartache for his parents, and Jesus simply asked the dad, “Do you believe?” to which the father answers, “Lord, I believe, help thou my unbelief.”

We choose to believe. I know some people think we are a little off in our faith and beliefs, but I would rather spend my whole life believing in a God that we know is real than not believing and then in eternity finding out we were wrong. That is a hard, hard price to pay.

Do you believe? That question is just as real to you today as it was the day Jesus asked that dad. Do you believe? If so, then ask Jesus today to help your unbelief. Do I have this all figured out? No, absolutely not. But I trust God. I have faith in His promises, and I stand on the promises of God. Will you stand with me? Will you stand on the promises of God with me in your life?

But I continue to fight this good fight of faith, even when it looks impossible, even when I’m on shaky ground. Lord, I believe. Help me in my unbelief.

Ron Hemphill is the lead pastor of New Life Bible Chapel. He can be reached at 541-447-6543.