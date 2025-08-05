Letters to the editor

It’s interesting what Trump supporters will overlook

First, I want to thank A.P. for his July 28 letter. I was out of the country on July 8, so I went back and read Laquita Stec’s letter. I think his judgement of her letter as “vitriol” is perhaps the wrong adjective. To me, her letter was succinct. She identified and refuted each of A.P.’s previous claims.

I also want to compliment Joel Komarek for his wonderfully detailed accounting of some of the hurtful cuts the MAGA Republican Party and Trump have made. By “hurtful,” I mean to the poor and working-class people in our country. I have not yet seen any reduction of subsidies and tax breaks that go to the wealthiest corporations and individuals.

I find it interesting that A.P. is comfortable with U.S. taxpayers forking out an estimated $9.7 million for his trip to Scotland to open his golf course. I think he has made around 43 golf trips at taxpayer expense since he took off this term. Why are the Republicans not making a ballyhoo about this like they did with Obama and Biden? (Sorry, I forgot, they’re Democrats)

I am saddened that the Congressional and Judicial Republicans have abdicated their responsibilities to balance the powers of the government and seem to be doing everything Trump wants, even if it is illegal.

I’m saddened that Trump’s followers are comfortable with his leveraging the Office of President for personal gain unlike anyone before in U.S. history. Bibles, Bitcoin, overseas development deals and now cellphones. His family businesses have raked in hundreds of millions of dollars since his election. Consider the unprecedented flood of often shadowy money from billionaires, foreign governments and cryptocurrency tycoons with interests before the federal government.

And now — introducing Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell! Oh my! So, Jeff is the “Great Guy.” That Trump barely knew. It appears to me that they had quite an active friendship until 2004. The details are readily available online. The irony of his friendship with these two sex offenders is really interesting. I wonder if Ghislaine Maxwell might get a commutation or pardon if she “says” the right things. Stay tuned.

Walt Bolton

Prineville